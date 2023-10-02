Greece has second highest unemployment rate in the EU, reports Eurostat

The unemployment rate in the EU, and in Greece, has dropped from last year, according to a Eurostat report released on Monday. At the same time, Greece recorded the second-highest unemployment rate in the EU (10.9%) followed by Spain (11.5%).

In August this year, the unemployment rate in the EU was 5.9%, whereas in August 2022 it was 6.1%. Eurostat estimated that in August this year, 12.837 million people were unemployed within the EU.

In the Eurozone, the unemployment rate in August dropped to 6.4%, from 6.7% in August 2022.

Greece had a 10.9% unemployment rate in August this year, compared to 12.3% in August last year.

The lowest unemployment rates were recorded in Malta (2.7%), Germany (3%), Slovenia (3.5%), and the Netherlands (3,6%).

Regarding young persons below the age of 25, 14% were unemployed in the EU in August this year. Approximately, 2.687 million young persons were unemployed this August.

In August, the highest unemployment percentages of young persons below 25 were recorded in Spain (26.8%), Estonia (23.5%), and Greece (22.5%). The lowest percentages were in the Czech Republic (8.5%), Lithuania (8.6%), and the Netherlands (8.7%).