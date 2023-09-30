Woman dies in butcher shop accident

A 50-year-old woman has died in a workplace-related accident in a butchers shop in the western city of Messolonghi when her hair got tangled in a mincing machine she was cleaning.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday evening in front of the woman’s 17-year-old daughter, who reportedly also worked as a cleaner.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene after the daughter raised the alarm.

The daughter was subsequently hospitalized in a state of shock, public broadcaster ERT reported.