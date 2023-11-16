NEWS

Temperatures to drop, rain and winds expected over the weekend

[Shutterstock]

A low pressure system from the northwest accompanied by a cold front will bring adverse weather conditions over the weekend, with gale force winds throughout the country accompanied by heavy rain and storms in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) said temperatures in the north will drop by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds are expected from Saturday morning in the west and will gradually spread to the eastern parts of Greece. The winds will subside late on Sunday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast from early Saturday until the afternoon on the islands of the eastern Aegean, the Dodecanese and briefly in the region of Thrace early in the morning.

