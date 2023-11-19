NEWS

PASOK is shown second in polls after 11 years

PASOK is shown second in polls after 11 years

Two opinion polls published since last Thursday show the socialist PASOK party overtaking left-wing SYRIZA for second place.

It is the first time since April 2012 that PASOK is in second place and, among party officials, there is a sense of a return to the old times when PASOK and conservative New Democracy were, for 35 years, the two dominant poles of Greek politics.

Still, while ahead of SYRIZA, PASOK is shown to be well over 20 percentage points behind ruling New Democracy. Party officials are aware that gains in the polls have more to do with the crisis afflicting SYRIZA. Already, voices within PASOK are calling out the leadership for being too cautious.

There is also tension between those who want PASOK to follow a populist line to attract the voters that left it for SYRIZA and those who want it to position itself as a more effectivet reform force than the current government.

Politics Poll

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK overtakes SYRIZA in latest opinion poll
NEWS

PASOK overtakes SYRIZA in latest opinion poll

Rising prices top concern for Greeks, poll shows
NEWS

Rising prices top concern for Greeks, poll shows

New opinion poll confirms ruling party dominates
NEWS

New opinion poll confirms ruling party dominates

Inflation is biggest worry, poll shows
NEWS

Inflation is biggest worry, poll shows

ND maintains solid lead, Pulse poll finds
NEWS

ND maintains solid lead, Pulse poll finds

SYRIZA trails in new poll
NEWS

SYRIZA trails in new poll