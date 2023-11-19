Majority of SYRIZA youth in Thessaloniki departs from party

SYRIZA’s organized youth of Thessaloniki announced the departure of most of its members from the party in an official statement after holding a plenary meeting on Sunday. This is the first coordinated departure of a SYRIZA youth organization from the party.

SYRIZA’s “credibility and seriousness are constantly affected, as we witness a public stance that goes against the party’s determined positions, such as in the new president’s speech at the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), the party’s statements on Palestine, but also the gradual deconstruction of SYRIZA’s governing term, interjecting positions of the anti-SYRIZA front,” noted the text of City Youth SYRIZA from its plenary session in Thessaloniki.

According to information from Kathimerini, there will likely be similar statements from other organizations across the country, while the party’s Central Committee is expected to convene soon.