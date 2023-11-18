SYRIZA’s Kasselakis calls for ‘in-party cohabitation pact’

The primary goal of SYRIZA is to win the next legislative elections, main opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in an interview with Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper published on Saturday, explaining that “we need to forge a social alliance that would position the party for success.”

Greece’s next national election is slated for 2027.

When asked about the potential departure of more officials from SYRIZA following the exit of the leftwing ”Umbrella” alliance, Kasselakis expressed his desire for the establishment of a new “in-party cohabitation pact,” one that would reinforce unity with rules respected by all.

Kasselakis stressed his belief in the necessity of collaboration among the country’s ”progressive forces,” a reference to PASOK socialists led by Nikos Androulakis. He expressed his desire for joint initiatives on critical issues such as the investigation into the Tempe railway disaster, the wiretapping scandal, taxation, and the cost of living crisis.

“This is how convergences are built, based on political content and not on electioneering,” he said, while expressing hope that the PASOK leadership “can overcome its political intransigence and prioritize the defense of society and democracy over narrow political goals.”