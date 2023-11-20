NEWS

SYRIZA: ‘Umbrella’ hints at forming separate parliamentary group with ‘6+6’

The possibility of forming a new parliamentary group separate from SYRIZA, in cooperation with Effie Achtsiglou’s faction “6+6,” hinted Euclid Tsakalotos on Monday, whose “Umbrella” faction officially left SYRIZA last week.

The faction led by former Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, known as “6+6,” signaled its intention to break away from SYRIZA earlier on Monday, a move that could deepen the split within the main opposition party now under the leadership of newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis.

Former finance minister Tsakalotos told news media Ethnos on Monday that “forming a new group, something less than a party but larger than a faction, may be attractive to a large part of the public.”

Politics

