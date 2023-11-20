NEWS

SYRIZA chief urges Achtsioglou-led faction to decide on political future

SYRIZA chief urges Achtsioglou-led faction to decide on political future
File photo.

A day after the faction led by Effie Achtsioglou within SYRIZA hinted at a potential departure from the main opposition, party leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Monday urged his former rival in the leadership race to promptly make a decision regarding their political future.

“No one has the right to toy with the patience and anxiety of SYRIZA members. If they intend to make a decision, they should do so without further delay,” he said.

Kasselakis said that the differences between him and the faction, known as the “6+6,” are primarily of a personal nature. 

“I wish this could be a discussion centered on political disagreements within the party’s structures. Unfortunately, it appears that the disagreement is predominantly personal, which is regrettable,” he said.

Following her defeat to Kasselakis in the race to succeed Alexis Tsipras as the helm of SYRIZA in September, Achtioglou declined an offer by the new leader to take on a prominent role in the party.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘6+6’ faction signals break from SYRIZA
SPLIT DEEPENS

‘6+6’ faction signals break from SYRIZA

PASOK is shown second in polls after 11 years
NEWS

PASOK is shown second in polls after 11 years

Majority of SYRIZA youth in Thessaloniki departs from party
NEWS

Majority of SYRIZA youth in Thessaloniki departs from party

Confusion, discrepancies in four public registers to end
NEWS

Confusion, discrepancies in four public registers to end

SYRIZA’s Kasselakis calls for ‘in-party cohabitation pact’
NEWS

SYRIZA’s Kasselakis calls for ‘in-party cohabitation pact’

Kasselakis commemorates Athens Polytechnic uprising
NEWS

Kasselakis commemorates Athens Polytechnic uprising