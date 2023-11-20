SYRIZA chief urges Achtsioglou-led faction to decide on political future

A day after the faction led by Effie Achtsioglou within SYRIZA hinted at a potential departure from the main opposition, party leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Monday urged his former rival in the leadership race to promptly make a decision regarding their political future.

“No one has the right to toy with the patience and anxiety of SYRIZA members. If they intend to make a decision, they should do so without further delay,” he said.

Kasselakis said that the differences between him and the faction, known as the “6+6,” are primarily of a personal nature.

“I wish this could be a discussion centered on political disagreements within the party’s structures. Unfortunately, it appears that the disagreement is predominantly personal, which is regrettable,” he said.

Following her defeat to Kasselakis in the race to succeed Alexis Tsipras as the helm of SYRIZA in September, Achtioglou declined an offer by the new leader to take on a prominent role in the party.