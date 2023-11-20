NEWS SPLIT DEEPENS

‘6+6’ faction signals break from SYRIZA

‘6+6’ faction signals break from SYRIZA
The faction led by former Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, known as “6+6,” has signalled its intention to break away from SYRIZA, a move that could deepen the split within the main opposition party now under the leadership of newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis.

“The current situation, particularly in the aftermath of recent developments and crude attacks, impedes any attempt at understanding and discussion. In these circumstances, the prerequisites for coexisting with the current leadership team are not emerging,” said sources within the faction after an extensive 10-hour meeting during a nationwide conference that brought together over 1,000 party members.

Despite the majority of members expressing a desire to leave SYRIZA, the faction stopped short of officially announcing a departure from the party.

“Throughout this period, we have positioned ourselves and operated based on the responsibility for the existence of a necessary left and progressive plan against the policies of the New Democracy government. This is the path we will continue to follow,” the sources said.

The “6+6” bloc, alleging signs of breakdown within the main opposition, attributed the political malaise to Kasselakis.

“The root of the problem lies primarily in political choices and political ethics. Regrettably, instead of allowing an open and honest discussion on this basis, the leadership team opts for conspiracy scenarios and personal attacks,” they remarked.

In a runoff vote in September, Achtsioglou lost to Kasselakis in the bid to succeed Alexis Tsipras as the leader of SYRIZA.

