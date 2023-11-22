Report expresses concern over jihadists and spies

The stated aim of the “Annual Report on Priorities and Areas for Action” published on Tuesday by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) is to create a sense of accountability and transparency and ultimately to help restore the image and prestige of the service, which was seriously affected by the phone tapping scandal.

Terrorism, and in particular Islamic terrorism, is described by EYP as one of the most important security challenges both globally and in Greece, among other things because of the use of the internet and social media for radicalization and recruitment of terrorists.

“The Greek authorities are on constant vigilance mainly due to the possible transit of individuals moving to and from war zones from our country with unclear purposes,” EYP noted, explaining that it is in cooperation with its foreign counterparts on the possible infiltration of terrorists in migration flows.

The report also made extensive reference to cases it dealt with between September 2022 and August 2023. It mentioned the Russian spy who lived secretly in the Athens suburb of Pangrati under a fake identity, the plan of a bloody attack by Pakistani nationals on the Jewish synagogue in Monastiraki, and the investigation into the involvement of members of nongovernmental organizations in the trafficking of migrants on Lesvos.