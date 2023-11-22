NEWS

Suspect of multiple attacks on women is arrested

Suspect of multiple attacks on women is arrested

A 23-year-old Syrian national has been arrested over recent multiple attacks on women, police said late Tuesday.

Three daytime attacks, one on a 13-year-old, occurred between Saturday and Monday in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia. A woman has also come forward testifying that the suspect attempted followed her into her apartment building on Thursday but fled when a neighbor emerged from the lift on the ground floor.

Police said the arrest took place after examining security video camera evidence and showing the victims photographs of suspects.

The alleged perpetrator had been remanded in 2022 for attempted rape and was released in August this year.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Damages awarded over parasailing teen deaths
NEWS

Damages awarded over parasailing teen deaths

Woman accused of trying to kidnap teen boy
NEWS

Woman accused of trying to kidnap teen boy

Police looking for suspect in three downtown Athens sexual assaults
NEWS

Police looking for suspect in three downtown Athens sexual assaults

Youth crime puts authorities on edge
NEWS

Youth crime puts authorities on edge

Thessaloniki appeals court upholds conviction in online privacy violation case
NEWS

Thessaloniki appeals court upholds conviction in online privacy violation case

Gas station in Aspropyrgos targeted by axe-wielding robbers
NEWS

Gas station in Aspropyrgos targeted by axe-wielding robbers