Suspect of multiple attacks on women is arrested

A 23-year-old Syrian national has been arrested over recent multiple attacks on women, police said late Tuesday.

Three daytime attacks, one on a 13-year-old, occurred between Saturday and Monday in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia. A woman has also come forward testifying that the suspect attempted followed her into her apartment building on Thursday but fled when a neighbor emerged from the lift on the ground floor.

Police said the arrest took place after examining security video camera evidence and showing the victims photographs of suspects.

The alleged perpetrator had been remanded in 2022 for attempted rape and was released in August this year.