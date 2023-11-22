Plan to build near historic Spetses church sparks ire

The proposal by a prominent ship magnate to construct a two-story house near the Panagia Armata Church in the old port of Spetses has ignited controversy on the charming Saronic island. The municipality, local associations, and citizen groups are voicing their opposition, contending that the construction will effectively “obliterate” the church – officially recognized as a “historical monument” by the Culture Ministry in 1988, commemorating the 1822 thwarting of the Turkish fleet – and irreversibly transform a site intertwined with the island’s history.

The shipowner’s camp asserts the legality of the project, highlighting that the plot adheres to Spetses’ urban plan, and the building will be erected at a reduced height to mitigate any impact on the monument. The matter is currently under review by the Central Council for Modern Monuments, whose members recently conducted an on-site inspection.

“This space holds sacred significance for us,” says Pavlos Paraskevaidis, president of the Cultural Association of Spetses. “The prospect of villas standing next to the monument would be regrettable.”

It appears that the issue is headed for legal proceedings, as regardless of the council’s stance – and subsequently the Culture Ministry’s decision – one of the involved parties is likely to initiate a lawsuit.