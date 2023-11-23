SYRIZA on party renegades: ‘History will be the judge’

The leftist main opposition accused nine high ranking members who announced on Thursday they were quitting SYRIZA of refusing to accept the election of Stefanos Kasselakis as new leader.

“It is difficult to respond to the first split in the history of the Left and progressive politics that takes place outside of political bodies, outside of party processes, without a political dispute and without any substantial disagreement,” SYRIZA said in an announcement on Thursday, after the resignation of several MPs and senior executives from the party.

“Apparently, the only ‘disagreement’ of those who left today the party with which they were elected on a list in June 2023, is the result of the internal party elections for the nomination of the president and their refusal to accept the democratic verdict of the tens of thousands of SYRIZA members,” it added.

“The question remains unanswered: what were the reasons and the aims that led them to disregard the popular mandate,” the announcement concluded, adding: “History will be the judge”.

Earlier on Thursday, a faction led by former Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, known as “6+6,” announced it is breaking away from SYRIZA, citing a disagreement with the direction that newcomer Kasselakis is choosing for the party.