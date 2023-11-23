Parliament sets up investigation committee on Tempe train collision

The Hellenic Parliament on Thursday set up a parliamentary investigation committee to “investigate the crime at Tempe and all related aspects.”

The committee elected ruling New Democracy MP Dimitris Markopoulos to serve as chair, with ND MP Katerina Papakosta-Polioura as deputy chair and Anastasios Bartzokas as secretary. They were elected with the 16 votes of the ruling party in the committee.

The 31 MPs on the committee agreed not to accept the additional fee provided under parliamentary rules and to send an initial list of witnesses and documents related to the case to the chair so that they might be discussed next Tuesday.

The ruling majority rejected proposals for cross-party representation in the chair. [AMNA]