Sweeping changes to judicial system

As part of its pre-election promise to expedite the administration of justice and to consolidate legality, the government has prepared a package of legislative measures to reform the country’s criminal and judicial system.

The bill attempts reforms in a variety of areas and with a range of goals, including how criminal trials will be expedited, what types of crimes will be punished more severely, how serious criminal cases will be tried, what will be done with arsonists and those who cause fatal road accidents on a regular basis, and, how sentences will be served in the future.

“The sense of impunity must end. An effort must be made slowly to make people aware that an illegal act, depending on its severity, will have a corresponding consequence,” said Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis. “Today, for example, you run a red light, kill two people and nothing happens. This creates the certainty for some people that they can break the law without consequences… People are tired. We want to put an end to all this,” he added.

The provisions foresee that almost all felonies, theft, robbery, embezzlement, forgery, fraud and others will be punished more severely with higher penalties. From 15 years, which is the current sentence for all serious crimes, the sentences will now be set at 20 years.

Arsonists who set fires through negligence will be punished from three to five years in prison, while those with malice will be punished up to life imprisonment. No matter what sentence they receive, they will always go to jail, whether for negligent or malicious arson. In addition, a fine of 180,000 euros is foreseen for arsonists who set fires with intent.

Trials for arson will be prioritized and the procedures leading up to the trial will be short. The same will apply to fatal road accidents, and deaths caused by a red light violation or other serious offenses: The perpetrators will be put in jail and trials will be conducted quickly.

The bill also seeks to tidy up the judicial procedures that cause delays in the administration of criminal justice. Thus, it is envisaged that all misdemeanors, with few exceptions such as breaches of duty, will henceforth be tried by a single judge, as the three-judge petty courts are abolished.