Focused efforts to reunify Parthenon Sculptures

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni defends the legislation during a debate in Parliament on Thursday night. The law passed in the 300-seat House on the votes of the government majority, with opposition SYRIZA walking out of the proceedings. [GIORGOS ZACHOS/INTIME NEWS]

The Greek government is working systematically toward the reunification of Parthenon Sculptures, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Monday in response to a question in Parliament by Zoi Konstantopoulou, leader of the Course of Freedom party. 

Referring to the prime minister’ recent comments on the issue to the British media, Konstantopoulou said the government must do much more and take action over the embezzlement and channeling of Greek antiquities of the British Museum into the private market. 

Mendoni referred to the “criminal act of the British Museum’s directors, who were supposed to guard and protect the exhibits.”

“It has been brought before the courts in the UK and we are following the case very closely,” she said, adding that the theft involving more than 2,000 objects “shattered with a bang the last argument of the British Museum that the sculptures are better kept in London than in Athens.” 

Parthenon Sculptures Archaeology UK

