Acheloos River’s partial diversion back on cards

The Environment Ministry is to resurrect the plan for the partial diversion of Acheloos River in Epirus, western Greece, the implementation of which has been annulled five times by the Council of State.

The project will be included in the water management plan of Thessaly and deemed as necessary to cover part of the water deficit.

The 55 projects or actions included in the new plan, not including the diversion works, will cost 1.1 billion euros.

The reintroduction of the diversion projects was made official last week, through the presentation of the river basin management plans, first of all for western Central Greece and then for Thessaly.

“What we want is a realistic, scientifically based solution, which will follow Greek and EU legislation and take into account the decisions of the Council of State,” said the responsible secretary-general, Petros Varelidis.

