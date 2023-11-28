NEWS

Deal sealed for southern coastal promenade

Deal sealed for southern coastal promenade
[Intime]

The concession of the necessary land for the creation of an “urban promenade” along Athens’ southern coastal avenue was sealed on Monday with an agreement between the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD), and the Region of Attica.

What remains now is the approval of the studies by the relevant ministries and the Region of Attica, so the tender for the project’s construction can be put out by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED).

The length of the pedestrian and cycle path will be 22 km.

ETAD announced it has ceded to the Region of Attica roughly 7 hectares of land for the creation of the promenade. The land granted starts from the Peace and Friendship Stadium and stretches to the town hall of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni. 

ETAD executives told Kathimerini that the concession zone has a width of 6 meters and follows, along the greatest part of the route, the layout of Poseidonos Avenue. 

Infrastructure Property Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mayor-elect pledges a cleaner, greener Athens
NEWS

Mayor-elect pledges a cleaner, greener Athens

The regeneration project that never ends
NEWS

The regeneration project that never ends

Funding for stone bridges
NEWS

Funding for stone bridges

Flood victims in Thessaly village seek new land for relocation 
NEWS

Flood victims in Thessaly village seek new land for relocation 

Athens metro company vows to replant disputed trees
NEWS

Athens metro company vows to replant disputed trees

More controversy looming over metro extension’s invasion of Athens parks
NEWS

More controversy looming over metro extension’s invasion of Athens parks