Deal sealed for southern coastal promenade

The concession of the necessary land for the creation of an “urban promenade” along Athens’ southern coastal avenue was sealed on Monday with an agreement between the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD), and the Region of Attica.

What remains now is the approval of the studies by the relevant ministries and the Region of Attica, so the tender for the project’s construction can be put out by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED).

The length of the pedestrian and cycle path will be 22 km.

ETAD announced it has ceded to the Region of Attica roughly 7 hectares of land for the creation of the promenade. The land granted starts from the Peace and Friendship Stadium and stretches to the town hall of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni.

ETAD executives told Kathimerini that the concession zone has a width of 6 meters and follows, along the greatest part of the route, the layout of Poseidonos Avenue.