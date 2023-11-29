Hospital doctors unite in nationwide strike for better conditions and staffing

The Federation of Hospital Doctors of Greece (OENGE) is set to stage an 8-hour stoppage on both Wednesday and Thursday, with the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Workers (POEDIN) also participating in the strike action. On Thursday at 12 p.m., hospital doctors and staff will gather for a protest rally outside the Health Ministry.

In addition to advocating for salary increases and increased hiring, hospital doctors are calling for the permanent employment of all contract workers without conditions. They are also pushing for autonomous taxation of on-call shifts, tax-exempt additional on-call shifts, and a boost in government funding for the public healthcare system. Lastly, they emphasize the importance of avoiding mergers or closures of any department, clinic, or hospital.

Meanwhile, the Thessaloniki Association of Hospital Doctors (ENITH) is pushing for a doubling of salaries and an expansion of medical staff in hospitals. They highlight that medical position vacancies in the northern port city’s hospitals currently stand at 30%.