Doctors to hold work stoppage on June 14

Doctors will walk off the job next Wednesday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a meeting at the Ministry of Health has been called by board of directors of the Athens-Piraeus Hospital Doctors Association (EINAP) at 1 p.m. on the day.

“Decades of degradation and neglect of the National Health System (ESY) has led to the creation of a dystopian environment that has a negative impact on the care provided,” EINAP said in a statement.

EINAP is demanding “the restoration of the medical salary scale before the unconstitutional cuts of 2012, the recruitment of both doctors and nurses and as many other specialties as needed, the abolition of flexible working relations, increases in the salaries of all health workers (13th and 14th salaries, unhealthy work allowance), the abolition of laws that privatize the ESY, an increase in state funding for hospitals and exclusive public and high-quality care for all residents of the country.”