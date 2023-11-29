Court upholds decision to extradite Australian to US for drug trafficking

An Australian who appealed to the Council of State against his extradition to the United States on charges of being a member of an international drug ring has lost his case, it was announced on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on Mykonos in July 2021 on a red notice from Interpol for being involved in the importation and distribution of cocaine in Florida (from Colombia to Australia through California) and for conspiracy to launder money.

The events took place from May 2019 to May 2021.

He is facing two sentences, a 20-year sentence and a life sentence.

A request for his extradition from the US authorities was approved by the Greek courts and, in March 2023, by the justice minister.

The Australian applied to the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, for a cancellation of the ministerial decision, arguing that his health would be endangered by the extradition, as he has a pacemaker and other health issues.

The Council of State rejected his appeal, ruling that there is enough proof pointing to his guilt under the charges he is persecuted for. It also said that the US provides health services in jail and that he may be hospitalized if necessary.

Upholding the extradition decision, the Council said the defendant did not claim that if he was extradited to the US he would not face a fair trial, nor did he provide supportive material for such a threat.