Mitsotakis meets Microsoft chief in Dubai

Microsoft’s investments in Greece were a key topic of discussion during a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Microsoft President Brad Smith on the sidelines of the UN’s climate conference in Dubai.

The focus of the conversation was on the advancements of the investment in Microsoft’s Data Center in Greece, in addition to discussions about the national digital transformation plan and the government’s strategy for artificial intelligence (AI).

The prime minister also provided Smith with an update on the formation of an AI advisory committee, comprising distinguished professionals in technology, ethics, and science within the country.