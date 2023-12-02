NEWS

Mitsotakis meets Microsoft chief in Dubai

Mitsotakis meets Microsoft chief in Dubai
[AMNA]

Microsoft’s investments in Greece were a key topic of discussion during a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Microsoft President Brad Smith on the sidelines of the UN’s climate conference in Dubai.

The focus of the conversation was on the advancements of the investment in Microsoft’s Data Center in Greece, in addition to discussions about the national digital transformation plan and the government’s strategy for artificial intelligence (AI).

The prime minister also provided Smith with an update on the formation of an AI advisory committee, comprising distinguished professionals in technology, ethics, and science within the country.

Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM: Immediate integration of AI in the public sphere
NEWS

PM: Immediate integration of AI in the public sphere

Sensitive data stolen from Aegean University leaked to dark web
NEWS

Sensitive data stolen from Aegean University leaked to dark web

Cybercrime exposure high, report shows
NEWS

Cybercrime exposure high, report shows

Embracing military tech innovation
NEWS

Embracing military tech innovation

Experts seek ways to boost IT graduate numbers
NEWS

Experts seek ways to boost IT graduate numbers

AI advisory panel holds first meeting
NEWS

AI advisory panel holds first meeting