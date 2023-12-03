NEWS

SYRIZA defectors to unveil new parliamentary group

File photo.

The 11 MPs who defected from SYRIZA are set to reveal their parliamentary group on Monday. Comprising members from the “Umbrella” and “6+6” factions that broke away from the main opposition, the group will be led by the widely respected former economy and interior minister Alexis Charitsis.

The formal announcement will take place during Parliament’s plenary session on Wednesday. On the same day, the House will discuss the government’s tax reform bill, marking a significant challenge for the new group from the outset.

There are reports about the name of the upcoming parliamentary group, which is anticipated to evolve into a political party later on. It is said to blend left-wing identity, a sense of new beginnings and a fresh political content that incorporates the green movement.

Effie Achtsioglou, the former labor minister who lost to Stefanos Kasselakis in the runoff for SYRIZA leader earlier this year and leader of the “6+6” bloc, has, for the time being, opted not to take on an institutional role within the parliamentary group. This decision may be a strategic move to avoid coming under fire, especially from those who had previously criticized her for declining Kasselakis’ offer for a post in SYRIZA.

 

 

