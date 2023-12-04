NEWS

Freelancers to rally against tax legislation in Athens

Freelancers are planning a large protest rally at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in front of Parliament in downtown Athens to voice their opposition to legislation aimed at cracking down on tax evasion. 

Freelancers argue that the minimum taxable income threshold being introduced in the new Finance Ministry bill is “arbitrary” and “anachronistic,” and unfairly targets thousands of self-employed professionals instead of using modern accounting tools that will allow the authorities to get to the root of the problem.

Protest Rally Taxation

