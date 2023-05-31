Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone

Workers at the Perama Ship Repair Zone, situated northwest of the Piraeus port, have initiated a fresh 24-hour strike on Wednesday in response to a fatal accident that took place on Tuesday. As part of their protest, employees will gather outside the ISAP electric railway station in Piraeus at 10 a.m., while the Piraeus Labor Center has organized a rally at Korai Square in Piraeus at 7 p.m.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy, the Labor Ministry, and worker representatives convened to address the issue and enhance health and safety measures for the workforce. It was collectively agreed to increase the minimum required working hours for technical safety personnel during ship repair works over the next three months, taking into account the warmer weather conditions.

Trade union representatives from various sectors have expressed their unwavering support for the workers at the Perama Ship Repair Zone, demonstrating solidarity with their cause.

Regarding the fatal accident, four individuals have been arrested. Those taken into custody include the ship captain, the safety officer responsible for overseeing the workers’ health and safety measures, the employer of the crane operator, and the representative of the company in charge of the repair work.

The incident unfolded when a propeller being transported by a crane unfortunately fell, resulting in the tragic death of a 47-year-old worker and causing serious injuries to two others, aged 47 and 43. The injured workers were immediately rushed to Tzaneio Hospital, where one underwent surgery for leg injuries, while the other remains hospitalized with severe head injuries.