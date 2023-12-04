Two apprehended in attempted break-in at Ministry of Labor branch

Police arrested two individuals attempting to break into a branch of the Ministry of Labor in the center of Athens late on Sunday. The suspects, a 29-year-old Greek man and a 29-year-old Bangladeshi man, utilized an electric grinder to cut the lock of the main gate, shattering a glass window in the process.

Law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene and apprehended the two suspects at around 11 p.m. Further investigation revealed additional burglary tools in their possession.