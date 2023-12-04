NEWS

Two apprehended in attempted break-in at Ministry of Labor branch

File photo.

Police arrested two individuals attempting to break into a branch of the Ministry of Labor in the center of Athens late on Sunday. The suspects, a 29-year-old Greek man and a 29-year-old Bangladeshi man, utilized an electric grinder to cut the lock of the main gate, shattering a glass window in the process.

Law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene and apprehended the two suspects at around 11 p.m. Further investigation revealed additional burglary tools in their possession.

Crime

