Man handed 16.5-year sentence for fatal hit and run

A court in Thessaloniki has imposed a 16.5-year sentence on a 27-year-old man after finding him guilty of killing a woman in a hit and run incident in November 2022.

The man hit the woman, a university student, then made a U-turn and hit her again, before speeding away.

The court reached its verdict unanimously and ruled that no part of the sentence can be suspended, with the result that the man was returned to prison.

The father of the victim said that while the decision will “not bring back our child,” it is a message “to those who drive out there and think that the roads are a racetrack.”

