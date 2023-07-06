Corfu: Horse pulling tourist carriage collapses and dies on street

Coordinated by Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, a major exercise began a few months ago: To identify and record the projects to receive immediate priority and shape their tender framework. Financing will come from European funds and the Public Investment Program.

Police in Corfu have launched a preliminary investigation into the death of a horse that was pulling a tourist carriage through the island’s main town.

The animal collapsed and died on a public road around noon as residents and visitors looked on, according to a report by state broadcaster ERT.

A photograph accompanying the report showed a dead animal on a footpath covered by a large orange sheet.

A veterinarian will conduct an autopsy on the horse to establish the cause of death.

Under animal welfare legislation, the operation of horse-drawn carriages is prohibited from 1 to 5 p.m. during the summer months and also in temperatures of 35C and above.

During these times, the animals should be allowed rest in a shady and cool place. [ERT]