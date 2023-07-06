NEWS

Corfu: Horse pulling tourist carriage collapses and dies on street

Corfu: Horse pulling tourist carriage collapses and dies on street
Coordinated by Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, a major exercise began a few months ago: To identify and record the projects to receive immediate priority and shape their tender framework. Financing will come from European funds and the Public Investment Program.

Police in Corfu have launched a preliminary investigation into the death of a horse that was pulling a tourist carriage through the island’s main town.

The animal collapsed and died on a public road around noon as residents and visitors looked on, according to a report by state broadcaster ERT.

A photograph accompanying the report showed a dead animal on a footpath covered by a large orange sheet.

A veterinarian will conduct an autopsy on the horse to establish the cause of death.

Under animal welfare legislation, the operation of horse-drawn carriages is prohibited from 1 to 5 p.m. during the summer months and also in temperatures of 35C and above.

During these times, the animals should be allowed rest in a shady and cool place. [ERT]

Animal Protection Animal Rights

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tiger cub found in garbage put down, zoo announces
NEWS

Tiger cub found in garbage put down, zoo announces

Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food
NEWS

Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food

Man arrested in Zakynthos for dragging dog behind car
NEWS

Man arrested in Zakynthos for dragging dog behind car

Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area
NEWS

Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area

Karpathos: Donkeys rescued from remote beach
NEWS

Karpathos: Donkeys rescued from remote beach

Bear spotted roaming near Thessaloniki
NEWS

Bear spotted roaming near Thessaloniki