Corfu: Horse pulling tourist carriage collapses and dies on street
Police in Corfu have launched a preliminary investigation into the death of a horse that was pulling a tourist carriage through the island’s main town.
The animal collapsed and died on a public road around noon as residents and visitors looked on, according to a report by state broadcaster ERT.
A photograph accompanying the report showed a dead animal on a footpath covered by a large orange sheet.
A veterinarian will conduct an autopsy on the horse to establish the cause of death.
Under animal welfare legislation, the operation of horse-drawn carriages is prohibited from 1 to 5 p.m. during the summer months and also in temperatures of 35C and above.
During these times, the animals should be allowed rest in a shady and cool place. [ERT]