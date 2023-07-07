NEWS

Owner of Corfu carriage horse that died on street fined €30,000

Owner of Corfu carriage horse that died on street fined €30,000
[Ministry of Culture/via AMNA]

The owner of a horse that collapsed and died while pulling a tourist carriage through a Corfu street has been arrested and fined 30,000 euros, according to a report by state broadcaster ERT.

The animal died on a public road around noon on Thursday as residents and visitors looked on.

After his arrest for violating animal welfare legislation, the 76-year-old was led before a prosecutor and issued with an administrative fine of 30,000 euros.

The animal was reportedly suffering from a chronic lung condition, making it unsuitable for carriage work.

On Friday, animal welfare associations on the island held a protest on the land, holding banners stating “no more dead animals on the altar of profit” and “Corfu won’t become Santorini: stop horse carriages.” [ERT]

Tourism Animal Protection Animal Rights

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Corfu: Horse pulling tourist carriage collapses and dies on street
NEWS

Corfu: Horse pulling tourist carriage collapses and dies on street

Tiger cub found in garbage put down, zoo announces
NEWS

Tiger cub found in garbage put down, zoo announces

Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food
NEWS

Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food

Man arrested in Zakynthos for dragging dog behind car
NEWS

Man arrested in Zakynthos for dragging dog behind car

Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area
NEWS

Activists decry illegal horse track in Lesvos’ Natura area

Karpathos: Donkeys rescued from remote beach
NEWS

Karpathos: Donkeys rescued from remote beach