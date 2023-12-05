Knife, makeshift weapons found at street brawl site

The Greek police said its officers seized a pocket knife, a hammer, a firebomb, two wooden bats and the handle of a sledgehammer from the site of a brawl between rival youth gangs in northern Athens.

In a press release on Tuesday, the police said it has also arrested two suspects – males aged 17 and 22 – who were injured in the fracas, which took place in the affluent suburb of Nea Erythrea on Saturday night.

The suspects were treated for minor injuries before being charged with assault and other crimes relating to explosives and weapons.

The two youths are, apparently, members of rival gangs from different parts of the city who had arranged to meet at the Nea Erythrea location to settle their differences by battle.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents involving violence between street gangs made up of youngsters, often teenagers.