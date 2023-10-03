PM visits new complex for disabled at Elliniko development

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday visited the first buildings to be completed on the plot of the former Athens airport at Elliniko, on the capital’s southern coast.

A cluster of four buildings, the state-of-the-art complex is designed to house four organizations that provide care and support to children and adults with physical and mental disabilities and which had been working out of antiquated facilities that date back to the 1970s.

The four buildings cover an area of 11,500 square meters and are part of a 15-million-euro donation to the four organizations by Lambda Development, which is carrying out the major development project at Elliniko.

Mitsotakis was briefed by Lambda executives on the course of the overall project and taken to inspect key parts of the coastal development, including the 1.3-kilometer tunnel being designed to reduce traffic congestion on Poseidonos Avenue and the location where the so-called Riviera Tower, a 200-meter skyscraper, will be erected.