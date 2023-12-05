Two remanded in bogus prescriptions fraud case

Two people have been remanded in custody after appearing before an investigating magistrate to answer charges of defrauding the National Organization for the Provision of Health Services (EOPYY) of over €500,000 through the issuing of fake prescriptions.

The case concerns the issuance of bogus prescriptions for the supply of medical equipment to people insured with EOPYY without the patient’s knowledge, in collaboration with doctors who provided their services to the gang for a fee.

Three other suspects were released on payment of cash bail ranging from €8,000 to €10,000.

The alleged ringleader, who is chairman of a number of companies involved in the fraud and is associated with a football club in northern Greece, is among the two people held on remand.

The defendants, who deny the allegations against them, are facing charges related to forming a criminal gang, fraud, issuing false statements, bribery and money laundering.

The gang is believed to have started its activity in 2018.

Some of the patients whose AMKA insurance number appear on the bogus prescriptions have said they do not even know the doctors who prescribed them.

The gang is also also alleged to hav eused the AMKAs of deceased persons.