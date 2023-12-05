NEWS

Man, 71, arrested for shooting ex-wife dead

Police have arrested a 71-year-old man on the island of Salamina on suspicion that he shot dead his 43-year-old ex-wife with a hunting rifle in her mother’s home.

According to reports, police found the woman’s body in her home on Aiantos Street after neighbors reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots. She had been shot in the chest and abdomen, and two shell casings were found near her body.

She had been living in her mother’s house after police advised her to move there after she had made a complaint of domestic violence against her former husband.

Police also advised the woman to install a panic button on her mobile phone.

Reports said the woman did not have time to active the panic button when she was attacked. Her killer is reported to have shot through a glass pane in the front door with the rifle. 

