Traffic restrictions announced for Erdogan visit

Traffic restrictions will be in place in downtown Athens on Thursday for the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, police have announced.

Measures include the gradual and temporary restriction of circulation traffic, and a ban on stopping and parking at several sections of the road network.

The roads affected include Katechaki, Messoghion, Vassilissis Sofias, Kifissias, Vassileos Konstantinou, Vassilissis Amalias, and Alexandras avenues, and Michalakopoulou, Stadiou, Panepistimiou and Akadimias streets.

Diversions will be in place.

