Septuagenarian who allegedly killed partner given time to testify

[Intime News]

A 71-year-old who allegedly admitted to killing his partner with a shotgun last Tuesday was given time until Friday to testify, after appearing before a prosecutor in Piraeus on Wednesday.

The suspect, wearing a ballistic vest, refused to make any comments as he was brought to court through a crowd journalists.

The 71-year-old allegedly admitted to killing his 43-year-old partner after he was arrested by the police on Tuesday night.

The victim, mother to a 15-year-old boy, had made accusations of domestic abuse, both mental and physical, against the man to the local police station just two days before her murder, before moving into her mother’s house. Neighbors told police they had heard shouting and commotion prior to the fatal shooting.

The suspect allegedly shot the woman standing behind the house’s aluminum front door, apparently through one of the small glass windows, firing twice, hitting her in the chest and abdomen.

Police managed to locate the man who had fled the scene using the victim’s own car, by triangulating his cellular phone signal, in Keratsini, roughly 13 kilometers (8 miles) away. He was arrested without resistance, and allegedly promptly confessed to the crime.

Police representatives said that they were unaware as to how many times the woman might have been abused.

