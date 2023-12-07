Heightened security across Athens during Erdogan visit

Athens will be transformed into a fortress for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday with the deployment of 3,000 police officers at all points along the route from Athens International airport to the center of the Greek capital.

Snipers will be stationed in buildings around streets where the Turkish president’s motorcade is expected to pass and aerial drones will continuously give the security operations center a picture of what is happening. In addition, the anti-terrorism and state security bodies will be on full alert.

Moreover, special traffic regulations will be in place with road closures depending on the movement of the Turkish president’s motorcade. There will also be a ban on stopping and parking, at various points on the road network in the wider area of central Athens.

The traffic regulations will be implemented gradually and depending on the traffic conditions. At the same time, by decision of the General Police Directorate of Attica, during the official visit, all public open-air gatherings will be prohibited from 6 a.m until 6 p.m.