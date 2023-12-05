NEWS

Ministers not safe from wiretaps, EYP warns

[Shutterstock]

The National Intelligence Service (EYP) has sent a letter to members of Greece’s Cabinet warning that their telephones are not safe from wiretaps and eavesdroppers, Kathimerini has learned.

A well-informed source told the paper that EYP warned government officials that telephone conversations and text messages carried out through popular encrypted apps cannot be considered safe and inviolable. 

It went on to caution that they should stop using these popular apps to convey what may be sensitive information concerning the government’s work, advising that they use another, lesser-known application for their business.

Other countries are grappling with similar problems, with France and Britain recently taking steps to safeguard government communications.

Security

