Erdogan visit: Schedule of meetings

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will be arriving in Athens on Thursday in the context of the 5th Greece-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council, will first meet Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou at 11.30 a.m. at the Presidential Mansion.

He will then have a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 12.15 p.m., at Maximos Mansion, after which they will make joint statements to the press. In their talks, they will be joined by Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

This will be followed by a working lunch of the plenary session of the High Level Cooperation Council.
 
At the same time, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will meet counterpart Yasar Guler at 11.30 a.m. at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club.

At noon, Finance Minister Kostas Hatzidakis will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Simsek.

