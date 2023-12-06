Erdogan: We can find common ground with Greece

Ankara is seeking to improve relations with countries in the region, starting with Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of his visit to Athens on Thursday.

“We have had disagreements with Greece, and we will continue to have them tomorrow. This does not mean that we cannot find common ground as two countries that share the same seas,” Erdogan emphasized, in comments to the press after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to improve and strengthen our relations and cooperation with the countries of the region, starting with our neighbors to respect our mutual interests,” he added.