Riot police attacked outside Thessaloniki University

[InTime News]

A riot police unit posted outside a building at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki that had been an anarchist squat until it was cleared recently, came under attack on Wednesday morning.

The surprise attack took place at around noon and involved a group of assailants, who had their features covered, lobbing Molotov cocktails at the officers.

The assailants appeared to have emerged from the university campus and then ran off before the reinforcements could arrive.

No injuries have been reported.

