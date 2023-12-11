Kikilias chairs meeting on preparing for possible heavy snowfall in Attica

A broad meeting was held on Monday at the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry, chaired by the minister, Vassilis Kikilias, to address ways of coping with extreme weather.

The meeting focused on ways to address problems that may arise if there is intense snowfall in the Attica region. Kikilias noted that the meeting was held to draw the municipalities’ and regional authority’s attention to all aspects concerning preparation and organization for coping with extreme weather conditions.

“We ask that authorities have the necessary machinery that is needed for the opening of roads, that there is a record of the vulnerable groups in every municipality ….and, of course, there is provision so that municipalities and regions have road salt and salt spreaders,” Kikilias said. He emphasized that it was crucial to have a plan in place to respond in the best possible way, if and when there are intense weather phenomena.

[AMNA]