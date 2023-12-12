NEWS

AEK soccer legend Kostas Nestoridis dies at 93

Renowned AEK legend, Kostas Nestoridis, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93, leaving behind a profound legacy of soccerr greatness, as articulated in the official announcement by the club.

Nestoridis, a towering figure in the country’s sports history, had been grappling with serious health issues.

A pinnacle in his career was AEK’s championship victory in 1963, marking the team’s first post-war title and the first in the top-tier A National Division. The soccer community mourns the loss of a true icon, celebrating Nestoridis’ enduring contributions to the sport.

