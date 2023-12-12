Athens metro and tram workers announce work stoppage on Tuesday

The workforce of the Athens tram and metro are to hold a three-hour ‘warning’ work stoppage on Tuesday, from 10 p.m. until the end of their shift.

In a joint statement, the unions of Urban Rail Transport (STASY) staff stated that the Transport Ministry remains indifferent to their demands. One of their complaints is that articles in the collective labor agreements are not being applied and that a Joint Ministerial Decree has not yet been issued.

[AMNA]