NEWS

Athens metro and tram workers announce work stoppage on Tuesday

Athens metro and tram workers announce work stoppage on Tuesday
[InTime News]

The workforce of the Athens tram and metro are to hold a three-hour ‘warning’ work stoppage on Tuesday, from 10 p.m. until the end of their shift.

In a joint statement, the unions of Urban Rail Transport (STASY) staff stated that the Transport Ministry remains indifferent to their demands. One of their complaints is that articles in the collective labor agreements are not being applied and that a Joint Ministerial Decree has not yet been issued. 

[AMNA]

Transport Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job
NEWS

Athens traffic woes grow as cabbies walk off the job

Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill
NEWS

Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill

Taxi drivers announce strikes
NEWS

Taxi drivers announce strikes

Athens cab drivers putting on the brakes on Wednesday
NEWS

Athens cab drivers putting on the brakes on Wednesday

Cabs plan stoppage on Thursday, 24-hr strike next week
NEWS

Cabs plan stoppage on Thursday, 24-hr strike next week

Trolley bus drivers holding stoppage on Wednesday
NEWS

Trolley bus drivers holding stoppage on Wednesday