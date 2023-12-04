NEWS

Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill

Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill
File photo.

Taxi drivers across Greece have declared 48-hour strikes this week in protest at the government’s new tax bill, which, they say, puts an undue burden on freelancers and self-employed professionals, and deals a blow to their sector. 

In Athens, taxi drivers, who belong to the capital’s powerful SATA union, will be on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, while planning an additional stoppage when the relevant legislation goes to Parliament for ratification, possibly on Thursday. 

In Thessaloniki, northern Greece, meanwhile, cabbies are walking off the job from 5 a.m. on Monday until 5 a.m. on Friday, in line with colleagues in other parts of the country who belong to the nationwide union, POEIATA.

Transport Taxation Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Taxi drivers announce strikes
NEWS

Taxi drivers announce strikes

Athens lawyers to abstain until Dec 8 over new tax bill
NEWS

Athens lawyers to abstain until Dec 8 over new tax bill

Hospital doctors unite in nationwide strike for better conditions and staffing
NEWS

Hospital doctors unite in nationwide strike for better conditions and staffing

Athens Bar Association initiates five-day strike in opposition to new taxation bill
NEWS

Athens Bar Association initiates five-day strike in opposition to new taxation bill

Athens cab drivers putting on the brakes on Wednesday
NEWS

Athens cab drivers putting on the brakes on Wednesday

Strike could block real estate market
NEWS

Strike could block real estate market