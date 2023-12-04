Greek taxi drivers launch 48-hour strikes in protest against new tax bill

Taxi drivers across Greece have declared 48-hour strikes this week in protest at the government’s new tax bill, which, they say, puts an undue burden on freelancers and self-employed professionals, and deals a blow to their sector.

In Athens, taxi drivers, who belong to the capital’s powerful SATA union, will be on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, while planning an additional stoppage when the relevant legislation goes to Parliament for ratification, possibly on Thursday.

In Thessaloniki, northern Greece, meanwhile, cabbies are walking off the job from 5 a.m. on Monday until 5 a.m. on Friday, in line with colleagues in other parts of the country who belong to the nationwide union, POEIATA.