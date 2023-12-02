Taxi drivers announce strikes

Taxi drivers in Athens will be on strike for 48 hours on December 5-6 and in Thessaloniki for four days on December 4-8, their respective unions have announced.

The unions are responding to government measures aimed at combating tax evasion among the self-employed.

“The new tax bill will worsen the already burdened situation that our industry is going through,” the Thessaloniki cabbies’ union said.

“The tax bill under consideration overtly intends to destroy every form of individual entrepreneurship. It represents the brutal murder of human dignity and the values that a democratic country is supposed to provide to its citizens,” the Athens cab union said.