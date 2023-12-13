Disciplinary proceedings against Achilleas Beos

The judicial official in charge of disciplinary proceedings for soccer-related offenses, Deputy Prosecutor Nikolaos Margaritis, brought proceedings against Achilleas Beos, the president of Volos soccer club.

The Greek Soccer Federation said the case was brought against Beos, who is also Volos mayor, because, as an official of the club he publicly slandered soccer authorities and institutions.

This includes “statements containing accusations of expediency or deceit or bias in decision-making that may damage reputation of the persons concerned.”