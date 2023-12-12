200 hardcore hooligans to be investigated by the Supreme Court

Citizen Protection Minister Yannis Oikonomou and Deputy Minister of Sports Giannis Vroutsis submitted a comprehensive catalog containing approximately 200 names of hooligans active across all sports teams on a national scale to Prosecutor Georgia Adelini of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The catalog encapsulated incidents of both fan and non-fan violence over the past year. Additionally, the dossier included information regarding the activities of numerous individuals spanning a significant timeframe, some of whom are connected to cases dating back to the 2007 Filopoulos murder.

The selection of individuals in the hooligan list is based on police data, designating them as high-risk individuals regarding fan violence. Minister Vroutsis noted that the information also encompasses criminal activities such as extortion and narcotics.

The file, handed over to judicial authorities, incorporated complaints about assaults on referees and journalists, periodically reported by the Panhellenic Association of Sports Press.

Minister Oikonomou emphasized that the presented data is indicative, as more information from competent authorities is expected to follow.