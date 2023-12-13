NEWS

Brother of main suspect in police officer’s injury testifies again

[InTime News]

The younger brother of the 18-year-old who injured a police officer in Rentis with a flare testified to the police on Wednesday, claiming he attempted to deter him. According to state broadcaster ERT, the confessed perpetrator’s relative asserted that he feared potential riots after he had observed many individuals holding Molotov cocktails, flares, and stones.

“As soon as he returned, he told us everything he had done (…). Another person handed him the flare, instructing him to throw it towards the police officers. He showed him how to pull the cord and launch it.”

Investigations are focused on identifying the instigator through Olympiakos supporters in the western suburbs, reported ERT. Witnesses have identified a young fan with a significant history of sports violence.

The 16-year-old brother of the 18-year-old was summoned to testify again because of inconsistencies between his testimony and that of the perpetrator, sources said. 

The 18-year-old has until Thursday to present his defense. 

