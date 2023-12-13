Police dismantles multi-million euro tax fraud ring in cross-border operation

A criminal organization engaging in tax fraud totaling over 15 million euros and tax evasion of 70 million euros was dismantled by the Economic Police Directorate in Greece, reported the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Wednesday.

The multi-member criminal group, utilizing fraudulent documents, engaged in cross-border VAT fraud and deceitful receipt of refundable advances through the establishment of fictitious businesses.

On Monday, 11 individuals were arrested, including three of the group’s leaders. The organization created an intricate network of bogus companies, manipulated tax filings, and exploited loopholes to gain financial benefits from the Greek government and the European Union.

Another 23 individuals are being investigated.