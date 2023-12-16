US OKs $1.95 bln sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Greece

The US Department of State has approved a possible sale to Greece of 35 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters “and related equipment,” it announced Friday. The estimated cost is $1.95 billion.

“The proposed sale will replace Greece’s current multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable and proven system that will allow Greece to maintain the appropriate level of readiness to conduct combined operations,” a Department of State statement said.

“The principal contractor will be Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company…There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale,” the statement further said.

WASHINGTON, December 15, 2023 – The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Greece of UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

The Government of Greece has requested to buy thirty-five (35) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters; eighty (80) T700-GE 701D engines (70 installed, 10 spares); forty-four (44) AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) (35 installed, 9 spares); eighty-five (85) H-764U Embedded Global Position Systems with Inertial Navigation (EGI) and country unique selective availability anti-spoofing module (SAASM) (or future replacement) (70 installed, 15 spares); and eighty-five (85) AN/ARC-231A VHF/UHF/LOS SATCOM radio systems. Also included are AN/ARC-231 Receivers/Transmitters RT-1808A (or future replacement); VHF/UHF/LOS SATCOM radios; APR-39C(V)1/4 Radar Warning Receivers; AVR-2B Laser Detecting Sets; APX-123A Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponders; ARC-220 High Frequency (HF) radios with KY-100M; VRC-100 Ground Stations; AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loaders (SKLs); KIV-77 Common IFF Applique Crypto Computers; COMSEC Encryption devices; AN/ARN-147(V) Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR)/Instrument Landing System (ILS) Receiver Radios; AN/ARN-149(V) Low Frequency (LF)/Automatic Direction Finder (ADF) Radio Receivers; AN/ARN-153 Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) Receiver Transmitters; AN/APN-209 Radar Altimeters; AN/ARC-210 radios; EBC-406HM Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELTs); Encrypted Aircraft Wireless Intercommunications Systems (EAWIS); Improved Heads Up Displays (IHUD); Signal Data Converters for IHUD; Color Weather Radars; MX-0D EO/IR with Laser Designators; EO/IR Cabin Monitoring Systems; EO/IR Digital Video Recorders; AN/ARC-201D RT-1478D radios; Engine Inlet Barrier Filters (EIBF); Ballistic Armor Protection Systems (BAPS); Internal Auxiliary Fuel Tank Systems (IAFTS); Fast Rope Insertion Extraction Systems (FRIES); External Rescue Hoists (ERH); Rescue Hoist Equipment Sets; Dual Patient Litter System (DPLS) Sets; Martin Baker Palletized Crew Chief/Gunner Seats with crashworthy floor structural modifications; External Stores Support System (ESSS); Integrated Tow Plates Production Assets; Universal Software Loading Kits; 60kVA Generator Kits; Instrument Panels; DF-500 Personal Location Systems; Trakkabeam Searchlights; External Gun Mount Systems; M-134 Mini Gun Systems; M-240 machine guns; 7.62mm Cartridges; 2.75” Rockets; Flare IR Countermeasure M206; Decoy Flare CM M211; CTG Impulse BBU-35/B; CTG, 25.4mm, Decoy, Chaff, M839/RR170/ Series; M255A2 MK-66 Night Reliability Indicator (NRI); Cartridge, Aircraft Fire Extinguisher; Cartridge, Impulse; Thruster Control Unit (TCU) -3/A; Cartridge, Aircraft; Black Hawk Aircrew Trainer (BAT); Black Hawk Maintenance Trainer (BHMT-M); Black Hawk Avionics Trainer; Maintenance Blended Reconfigurable Avionics Trainer (MBRAT); CAPT-E-Visual & Control System (CAPT-E VCS); training devices; helmets; transportation; organizational equipment; spare and repair parts; support equipment; tools and test equipment; technical data and publications; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $1.95 billion.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO Ally, which is an important partner for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

The proposed sale will replace Greece’s current multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable and proven system that will allow Greece to maintain the appropriate level of readiness to conduct combined operations. The UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter will improve the Hellenic Army’s ability to deploy combat power to secure Greece’s borders, deter actions against its interests, and, when required, respond with credible force. Greece will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor will be Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Stratford, CT. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately fifteen (15) U.S. Government and/or fifteen (15) contractor representatives to travel to Greece for an extended period for equipment de-processing/fielding, system checkout, training, and technical and logistics support.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.

All questions regarding this proposed Foreign Military Sale should be directed to the State Department’s Bureau of Political Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, [email protected].